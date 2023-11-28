Cool Stuff: Hello Fresh Is Bringing Back Elf's Chocolatey Candy Spaghetti Kit With New Goodies

Thanksgiving is officially over, so it's time to march straight into Christmas. If you haven't watched Will Ferrell's endlessly joyful "Elf" yet, you're already behind. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the holiday comedy, which is probably the only bona fide contemporary classic Christmas movie from the 21st century. But don't worry, you still have plenty of time to celebrate. There are plenty of concerts screening "Elf" with a live orchestra playing the score, as well as anniversary screenings in theaters all month. However, if you'd rather celebrate privately, there's a lot of fun to be had at home, thanks to a certain meal kit company.

Hello Fresh is bringing back their Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kits, which allows fans to re-create Buddy's concerning spin on spaghetti that incorporates plenty of sugar, which is one of the elves' four main food groups. Last year, the kit included spaghetti with a variety of candy, treats, and chocolate sauce to sweeten the pasta dish. This year, they're re-releasing the "Elf" spaghetti kit, but there are a bunch of new goodies included.

Hello Fresh

Featuring Colavita spaghetti along with an array of sweet toppings like maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, and chocolate frosted pastries, the kit also includes a resealable plastic storage bag, so you can have leftovers for lunch. Plus, you'll get these fun keepsakes you can use every year around the holidays:

Two festive aprons outfitted like Buddy the Elf's signature green suit

Two portioned melamine plates with designations for the four main elf food groups

If you want to get your hands on the "Elf" 20th-anniversary spaghetti kit from Hello Fresh, it will be available for purchase starting on Monday, December 4th at 12:25 PM EST over at Hello Fresh's website, and no subscription is required. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase each day from December 4 through December 8 at the same time each day. But that's not all, because Hello Fresh is also offering some exclusive "Elf" meal recipe kits for a limited time.