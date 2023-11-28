Cool Stuff: Hello Fresh Is Bringing Back Elf's Chocolatey Candy Spaghetti Kit With New Goodies
Thanksgiving is officially over, so it's time to march straight into Christmas. If you haven't watched Will Ferrell's endlessly joyful "Elf" yet, you're already behind. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the holiday comedy, which is probably the only bona fide contemporary classic Christmas movie from the 21st century. But don't worry, you still have plenty of time to celebrate. There are plenty of concerts screening "Elf" with a live orchestra playing the score, as well as anniversary screenings in theaters all month. However, if you'd rather celebrate privately, there's a lot of fun to be had at home, thanks to a certain meal kit company.
Hello Fresh is bringing back their Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kits, which allows fans to re-create Buddy's concerning spin on spaghetti that incorporates plenty of sugar, which is one of the elves' four main food groups. Last year, the kit included spaghetti with a variety of candy, treats, and chocolate sauce to sweeten the pasta dish. This year, they're re-releasing the "Elf" spaghetti kit, but there are a bunch of new goodies included.
Featuring Colavita spaghetti along with an array of sweet toppings like maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, and chocolate frosted pastries, the kit also includes a resealable plastic storage bag, so you can have leftovers for lunch. Plus, you'll get these fun keepsakes you can use every year around the holidays:
- Two festive aprons outfitted like Buddy the Elf's signature green suit
- Two portioned melamine plates with designations for the four main elf food groups
If you want to get your hands on the "Elf" 20th-anniversary spaghetti kit from Hello Fresh, it will be available for purchase starting on Monday, December 4th at 12:25 PM EST over at Hello Fresh's website, and no subscription is required. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase each day from December 4 through December 8 at the same time each day. But that's not all, because Hello Fresh is also offering some exclusive "Elf" meal recipe kits for a limited time.
Do you wanna get food?
Though you might not be hungry after eating sugar plums and a whole roll of Toll House cookie dough, Hello Fresh has a trio of new "Elf"-themed recipes that you can enjoy this holiday season, and they're all inspired by the holiday comedy. Here's the roster:
- Gimbels' Santa Cheeseburgers: Unlike the imposter Santa that visits Gimbels department store, this classic combination of beef and cheese is the real deal. Topped with garlic mayo and balsamic caramelized onion this cheeseburger is served with cheesy mashed potatoes coated in toasted panko breadcrumbs and stacked like snowmen.
- World's Best Cup of Coffee (Cake) Brunch: A brunch spread so sweet and satisfying it should achieve "World's Best" status. The spread comes with candied bacon, juicy apple and orange slices, and pecan streusel-topped maple brown sugar muffins prepared in a cozy coffee mug and served with "sugar plum" jam dipping sauce.
- Buddy the Elf™'s Snowball Cake Truffles: An almost perfect substitute for an epic Central Park snowball fight, enjoy spiced cake truffle snowballs covered with sweet cream cheese frosting and a festive flurry of coconut and powdered sugar.
Man, all of those sound delicious. Whoever came up with that method of stacking mashed potatoes coated in panko breadcrumbs and making it look like a snowman deserves a raise. Of course, you'll have to prepare this all yourself, so just make sure you don't ruin it like a cotton-headed ninny-muggins. For these recipes, you'll need a Hello Fresh subscription to order, and they'll only be available from December 2 through December 15. Don't miss out on these (hopefully) delicious "Elf" meals!