Our Flag Means Death Star Rhys Darby Talks Mermen And Stede's Tentative Happily Ever After [Exclusive Interview]

Switching gears a little bit, I've been lucky enough to see your anniversary stand-up twice. I saw it early on in L.A. and I actually just saw it in Glasgow a couple of weeks ago.

Oh, awesome.

I was curious when I was watching: When something funny happens to you, like on set or somewhere like that, do you immediately think, "Oh, that's going to go in the special?" Or is it a slower process putting those together?

Yeah, I mean, unless I write something down immediately, I instantly forget. But I do tend to write down a lot of things. I also have friends around me that remind me "you should do that bit in your stand-up" or whatever, because I very much live in the moment. That's why I'm great at improvising because I could just come up with things, but the downside of that is I also forget things really quickly. So it's a matter of definitely getting things down. I think that's one of the reasons I like doing TV, because I can look at what I've done, and with stand-up it's so instantaneous, unless you record your specials and things. But yeah, it's definitely a longer process, but the key to it is writing down and writing down the notes that make sense and then going, "Oh, that's right. That was brilliant, that idea." And then you evolve it into a story.

Yeah, that makes sense. Were there any deleted scenes or outtakes you filmed for this season of "Our Flag Means Death" that you wish got in?

There's always stuff that we filmed that we wished got in, but unfortunately because it was so long ago, nothing comes to mind right now.

I was going to say, I shouldn't have asked that right after you said you can't remember.

[Laughs] But look, I still have a whole bunch of videos that I need to put up that are behind the scenes stuff that I made that I just haven't got round to doing yet. So there will be a whole lot more stuff for the fans, of me in various outfits jumping around.

I actually was going to ask, since you had the mermaid tail, you had the cursed jacket, did you have a favorite costume that you got to wear this season?

Yeah, definitely the cursed outfit, because I missed Stede's outfits from season 1. I loved dressing up. Even though it was the more romantic kind of hefty, cool Stede in season 2, as he became this proper pirate, I missed the dainty, cool outfits. So finally getting that one — and you can see the amount of times I spun around and looked in the mirror and things — I did enjoy that.

Now, the mermaid, of course, I also equally enjoyed because being into cryptids, I've always wanted to be a merman, at least for half an hour. I think it was probably two hours I did that for and I proved to myself that I can swim like a mermaid. So yeah, it was definitely a special day.