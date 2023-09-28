Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Review: Get On Board With This Funny, Dark, And Brilliant Return

Second seasons are tough to pull off. A second season that follows a first that became so catastrophically popular and beloved that it inspired countless tattoos, fan works, cosplays, and conversations about the state of queerness on television is, I imagine, even tougher to pull together. How can a story live up to our expectations when we've already written it in our heads a thousand times? For "Our Flag Means Death," the answer is simple: do something unexpected, and do it well. The pirate rom-com's second season keeps the style, heart, and humor that made season 1 so charming, but it also zigs when you'd expect a zag, pulls surprisingly few punches, and is all the more satisfying because of it.

"Our Flag Means Death" picks up some time after season 1 ended with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), aka The Gentleman Pirate, deciding to track down Ed "Blackbeard" Teach (Taika Waititi), his best pal who he also happens to be in love with. Stede chickened out when Ed proposed the pair run away together, and their breakup led to a version of Blackbeard we — and his crew on the Revenge — have never seen before. While Stede cheerfully throws earnest messages in a bottle in Ed's general direction, Ed starts a new regime of relentless pillaging and plundering, all to try to fill the void left by his heartbreak.