The One Stunt That Was Too Extreme For Jackass [Exclusive]

"Bucket List" has been a dream project of Steve-O's for many years, and he started filming segments for it long before "Jackass Forever" and the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the show has evolved greatly over time, with some stunts being added and others being pulled altogether. It wasn't until 2021 that he added one of the most notorious stunts in the entire special, "Spinal Tap." Sure, if you're a fan of the Rob Reiner film "This is Spinal Tap," this sketch sounds like a rock and roll-comedy bit ... but Steve-O means it literally. The stunt is that he would experience a legitimate, medically supervised lumbar puncture, more commonly known as a spinal tap. Smith asked Steve-O if there was ever a point where Paramount, who makes the "Jackass" films ever had to tell them "no f**ing way," and the human barometer for pain tolerance immediately referenced the spinal tap.

"We got to filming in March of 2020, but it only lasted a week and it got shut down because of Covid. During the Covid shutdown, that's when I found the 'Spinal Tap,' and this crazy doctor. I figured out shooting the spinal tap, and I knew it was going to happen, and I brought that to the powers-that-be on 'Jackass.' I said, 'I've got this guy. He's going to stick a four-inch needle in my spine. This is so unbelievably awesome. I will give this to 'Jackass.” They were like, 'Buddy, buddy, we can't do that, man.' Which checks out, because when you're working for a studio, you can't flagrantly break the law."

Fortunately, "Bucket List" was not made through a studio, so Steve-O had no one to stop him. You'll have to be the judge of whether or not this was a good thing by checking out the special on Moment through Steve-O's official Patreon.