Three Jackass Stunts Were Too Dangerous To Actually Make It Into The Movies

On "Truth or Dab", contestants usually either have to answer Evans' hard-hitting, well-researched questions, or eat a wing doused in flaming hot "The Last Dab" sauce. Steve-O and Wee Man don't really stick to the format, eating wings at random and answering all of the questions honestly anyway.

When Evans asks them if there are any "Jackass" stunts that have been relegated to the vault, Steve-O quickly responds with three that were too violent for Standards and Practices. Perhaps the least surprising thing about all three stunts? The absolutely fearless Johnny Knoxville was at the center of all three.

The first segment, "Box Downstairs", involved Knoxville getting into a cardboard box and, you guessed it, rolling down some stairs.

"It was a great idea," Steve-O relates with a laugh. "He got in a box and tucked in some pillows around him, taped it up, and rolled it down a huge flight of cement stairs."

Knoxville also apparently shot himself with a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, though he was wearing a bulletproof vest beneath his shirt.

The third stunt involved Knoxville getting hit by a car.

"There was also 'I'm Johnny Knoxville, and I'm gonna get hit by a car.' The car came flying, he hit the windshield and rolled over," Steve-O said. "They asked him 'what were you thinking when you got hit by the car?'"

Knoxville's answer? "I wore two pairs of jeans so I could be safe."