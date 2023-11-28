Napoleon's Last Stand And The Battle Of Waterloo, Explained

There are a lot of hype moments in Ridley Scott's new film "Napoleon," but perhaps the biggest is in the final act when we get the reveal that the battle Napoleon's preparing for is none other than the showdown at Waterloo. All the ABBA fans in the audience leaned forward at that point, as did anyone unlucky enough to have read through the entirety of Victor Hugo's 1862 novel "Les Misérables" without skimming through that 50-page tangent about the battle in question. It's one of the most famous battles in world history, to the point where the name rings familiar even to those with only a vague recollection of 19th century France. This was the moment when Napoleon fell, after all. It's when the most important man in Europe for the past 20 years was finally forced into exile, for good this time.

But in the movie itself, the battle isn't conveyed particularly well. It hits on the broad points — how Napoleon lost, how the rain messed up his plans — but there isn't that strong a sense of direction throughout the whole thing. It's particularly strange for "Les Mis" readers, because say what you will of the book's Waterloo segment, but it definitely succeeds in making sure the reader knows exactly how and why things went wrong. Hugo presents the battle as one of the most important events ever, a battle that would've created a different world if it had gone in Napoleon's favor. Director Ridley Scott, meanwhile, presents Napoleon's Waterloo loss as just another thing that happened to him.

So, if you're looking for a slightly more in-depth explanation of the Waterloo battle, look no further. Let's start with the biggest point.