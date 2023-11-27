Catherine Hardwicke Would Cast Jenna Ortega In A Twilight Reboot, But What About Edward?

Back in 2008, "Twilight" hit the big screen and became a box office sensation. After the vampire romance books by author Stephanie Meyer became the next big young adult sensation alongside the Harry Potter franchise, a film adaptation of what came to be known as "The Twilight Saga" was inevitable. Cast in the lead roles were then-rising stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, and their roles turned them into international superstars, especially after the two started dating in real life. Stewart played the timid Bella, who becomes entranced by a mysterious boy named Edward (Pattinson) after he miraculously saves her life a couple times. As it turns out, Edward is part of a vampire family who has ongoing beef with a clan of werewolves, one of which Bella has also befriends, creating a love triangle that only heightens the ongoing rivalry.

Director Catherine Hardwicke was tasked with bringing the first "Twilight" movie to life, so we have her to thank for turning Stewart and Pattinson into two of the most popular actors working today. Thankfully, not unlike Daniel Radcliffe's success with the Harry Potter franchise, "The Twilight Saga" afforded Stewart and Pattinson the opportunity to take on whatever roles they wanted once it was over, allowing them to lead superb lower profile offerings like "Camp X-Ray" and "Good Times" (though the two would dabble in blockbuster fare again later with "Charlie's Angels" and "The Batman").

But if Hardwicke was casting "The Twilight Saga" today, which young stars would she put in the roles of Bella and Edward? The filmmaker addressed this very topic while appearing on a recent episode of the newly launched "Watchalong" podcast from "Happy Sad Confused" host Josh Horowitz — and while the choices might seem obvious, it's hard to argue with them.