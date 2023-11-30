Why Marvel Lied About Hilary Swank Having A Cameo In Iron Man

I am an old man. I'm not particularly old for, like, the Earth as Craig Robinson might say, but I'm just about entering my grandpa era in terms of the online culture. My time writing about movies online began in the mid-'90s while I was still in high school and that gave me a front row seat to the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe empire, so I remember that era very well.

When that first MCU end credits scene hit in "Iron Man," it was a mind-blower for many reasons. We'd never seen anything like that in blockbuster filmmaking. The shared universe idea is commonplace now, but back then the idea that Marvel could be building up to an "Avengers" crossover movie was so exciting.

However, for readers of movie rumors, that reveal was ... well, it was spoiled for them by the website I wrote for, Ain't It Cool News. Specifically, it was spoiled by my good friend and colleague Drew McWeeny, who wrote under the pen name "Moriarty," when he revealed that Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury was gonna show up at the end of the movie and recruit Tony Stark into The Avengers.

We had a great relationship with Jon Favreau back then. The site was an early and very vocal supporter of his first directorial outing, "Made," and I myself spent time on the sets of "Zathura: A Space Adventure" and "Iron Man," but AICN was in the business of getting scoops. So, when that major bit of news came to us, we ran it, much to the chagrin of Favreau and Marvel Studios.

I can't speak for Marvel's execs, but Favreau and Kevin Feige pretty quickly forgave us for revealing their hand prematurely. (This is leading to the Hilary Swank thing, I promise.)