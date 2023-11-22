What The Wish End Credits Scene Says About The Legacy Of Disney Animation

This article contains spoilers for "Wish."

"When You Wish Upon a Star" is considered by many to be the signature song of The Walt Disney Company. Written by Leigh Harline and Ned Washington for 1940's "Pinocchio," the song originally performed by Cliff Edwards as Jiminy Cricket has accompanied the production logos before most Disney films since the 1980s. The roaring sound of "When Dreams Come True" sets the stage to help transition audiences out of the real world, and into the land of Disney magic.

It's a tune synonymous not just with its source movie, but Disney as a brand, company, and cultural touchstone. So much so that when Disney put out "Once Upon a Studio" to honor 100 years of Disney Animation, the short ends with a century's worth of characters joined together in a singalong led by Jiminy Cricket. There's almost a Pavlovian response at this point to hearing the tune, a song that has become inexplicably intertwined in pop culture with feelings of childhood wonder, the limitless possibilities of imagination, and yes, the massive influence of a multi-billion dollar corporation.

Regardless of your personal feelings about the Disney Corporation, "When You Wish Upon a Star" has become the kind of song that has been absorbed across generations by cultural osmosis. The song is prominently featured in the post-credits scene of "Wish," Disney's 62nd animated feature film and the company's first original fairy tale. It could have been a simple homage in honor of the 100-year anniversary, but has instead provided a musing on the legacy of Disney animation.