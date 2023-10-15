Once Upon A Studio Directors On Making Us All Cry With Our Disney Faves [Exclusive Interview]

The characters in your short are all represented through images throughout the animation studio. For someone who's never been there, is that where those images actually live, or did you have to do some redecorating?

Correy: Our studio is very well decorated with artwork everywhere. I mean, what you see in the short, there is artwork in those hallways. But we did do a lot of moving around, right, Dan, to get the right pieces?

Abraham: Yeah, in order to tell the story with the characters where we needed them to be, there was some choreography in moving some stuff around so that we could have these characters in this hallway, which would lead you to the next part and all of that. But some of it is where it is.

Correy: Yeah, and the cool thing about that, BJ, I know the [Animation Research Library] brought archived artwork to the El Capitan Theatre for you to see [for the press junket]. We worked with that team of ARL on the live-action shoot to move pieces around and bring in new pieces. So it was fun to kind of team up with them.

That's great to learn, especially because some of the characters wear the same outfit all the time, but then you have the main group. Like, Mickey has a hat on some days, or sometimes Goofy wears a different shirt. Are those images also ones that are on display at Disney Animation, or did you know you want specific versions of the characters?

Abraham: Yeah, I can speak to that. There's a hundred different versions of Mickey, right?

Right.

Abraham: And the way that we actually picked that was we knew we wanted our Walt [Disney] and Mickey moment. We knew that we wanted to sort of take a beat within all the chaos, and have a sentimental sort of homage to Walt. And we just landed on this idea of Mickey in front of the portrait. And I thought, "Wouldn't it be a nice visual to have Mickey remove his hat and put it on his heart?" And I thought, "Well, 'Mickey's Birthday Party,' 1942, he's got that cute little yellow hat and he's dressed nice and casual." It just really felt right. So we backed our Mickey up from that moment and decided that we were going to use Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Clarabelle, Horace, and Goofy, all from that short, based on Mickey's cute little yellow hat.

Correy: And those were fun conversations, right? Because it is not just the artwork on the walls, but what is Belle wearing? Is she wearing her gold dress or the white and blue? Is it human Kuzco or llama Kuzco? So they were really fun discussions to have.