The Once Upon A Studio Trailer Brings Together 100 Years Of Disney Characters

Directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy ("Once Upon a Snowman"), "Once Upon a Studio" was reviewed by /Film's Rafael Motamayor earlier this year at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. As you can see from the trailer footage, the short maintains the original techniques used for individual animated Disney characters, right down to the sketch marks that give those from the studio's traditional animation era their distinct handmade feel. Calling the short "essentially Disney's 'Night at the Museum,'" Rafael admitted it's "a bit melodramatic and overly self-worshipping, particularly when it comes to Walt Disney," but that it's those small touches — many of which were added by retired Disney animators who came back to work on it — combined with the more emotional elements (like a heartfelt tribute to the animation legend Burny Mattinson) that make the whole thing work.

Here's the synopsis for "Once Upon a Studio":

"An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in 'Once Upon a Studio' for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney's 100th anniversary. Featuring 543 Disney characters from more than 85 feature-length and short films, 'Once Upon a Studio' welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers — in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation — to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements."

We also have it on good authority from /Film's own BJ Colangelo that there was nary a dry eye in the audience during a Disney press event where "Once Upon a Studio" was shown. Best to remember that, should you choose to catch the short when it premieres on ABC during "The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration!" on October 15, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST.