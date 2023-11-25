Cheers' Sam Malone Wasn't The Only Sitcom Character Name Borrowed For Netflix's The Killer

Sitcoms are among some of the most beloved TV shows ever made. Unlike respected premium drama series like "The Wire," "Breaking Bad," or "True Detective," which regularly top lists of the greatest TV shows ever made, shows like "Friends," "Seinfeld," "Cheers," and "The Office" are beloved in a way that feels a lot more personal. Sitcoms are feel-good experiences, even when they're shows about nothing, and are the exact opposite of David Fincher's intense thrillers.

Which is why I can't shake the feeling that the auteur is making fun of himself with his latest effort. As /Film's Chris Evangelista wrote in his review of "The Killer," "I'm not saying Fincher is on the same level as a cold-blooded killer, but he clearly sees a lot of himself (and his approach to his work) in his latest protagonist." But if the director was trying to draw this parallel between the methodical protagonist of his latest film and his own fastidious attention to detail, he also seems to have been intent on undermining that view. Throughout the film, Michael Fassbender's assassin constantly makes mistakes, making for a darkly comedic tone that seems intent on subverting the John Wick-esque archetype of the expert killer. Or perhaps a better example would be Christian Wolff, Ben Affleck's assassin savant from "The Accountant."

"The Killer" ends with the protagonist asserting that he's not "one of the few" and actually "one of the many," seemingly confirming that he's not quite as exceptional as he initially seemed. But Fincher also makes a point of focusing on the character's many aliases to make a similar point throughout, with close-up shots of driving licenses, tickets, and credit cards featuring names taken directly from sitcom characters that are the exact opposite of Fassbender's sociopathic hitman.