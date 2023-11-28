Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley — Cast, Director And More Info

When we last hung out with Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley, he was wreaking havoc at a fictional Southern California amusement park (clearly based on Disneyland) while trying to apprehend the facility's chief of security, who murdered Foley's ill-tempered mentor, Inspector Todd (Gil Hill). If you're saying, "Uh, no, he was chasing the Eurotrash criminals who shot up his buddy Chief Bogomil (Ronny Cox)," you are one of the vast majority of moviegoers who skipped John Landis' "Beverly Hills Cop III."

Released over Memorial Day weekend in 1994, Murphy's third go-round as the fast-talking Detroit detective who keeps making unwelcome visits to Los Angeles to avenge dead or badly wounded friends arrived seven years after the last installment, and audiences had moved on. Whereas the first two movies grossed $316 million and $300 million worldwide (the bulk of that money being made in the U.S.), "Beverly Hills Cop III" only made $119 million (including a paltry $43 million domestically). These movies were never hugely popular with critics, but the third one got shredded. Murphy, once the most electric comedic performer on the planet, was curiously low-energy and wholly uninspired. He gets a few decent riffs off, but mostly he seems content to stick to the script, hit his marks, and cash his $15 million paycheck (making matters worse, with a budget of $50 million, this was by far the most expensive film of the franchise).

Since his acclaimed turn as Rudy Ray Moore in 2019's "Dolemite Is My Name" (and triumphant return to "Saturday Night Live"), we've been in a bit of a nostalgia-driven Eddie Murphy renaissance. He returned to the role of Prince Akeem two years ago in the depressingly flat "Coming 2 America," and, next year, he'll once again rile the LAPD in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley." What should we expect?