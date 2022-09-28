Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley Adds Kevin Bacon To The Cast

It remains to be seen if moviegoers are stoked for a return to the "Beverly Hills Cop" universe, but lots of big names are lining up to join Eddie Murphy onscreen for his first Axel Foley foray in 28 years.

According to Deadline, he latest star to sign on for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" is Kevin Bacon. Who's he playing? No clue. A by-the-book police chief who's heard of the Detroit detective's calamitous L.A. antics, and is determined to kick his streetsmart butt out of town? A slick, wealthy pillar of the community who's doing a little human trafficking on the side? Or maybe they'll borrow a twist from "Die Hard with a Vengeance," and make Bacon the revenge-seeking brother of Ellis DeWalt, the cop-killing antagonist from the universally beloved "Beverly Hills Cop III."

It's impossible to say because, at present, we know nothing about "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" aside from the fact that it's being directed by advertising veteran Mark Malloy (who's making his feature filmmaking debut) from a screenplay by Will Beall (a former LAPD detective turned screenwriter best known for getting fired from "Justice League" and "Aquaman"), and co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton (with the last four reprising their roles from the previous films). Beyond that, who knows what Eddie and company are up to?