The Hunger Games Tops The Box Office, But Lionsgate Isn't Partying Like It's 2012

Lionsgate was looking to revive one of its biggest franchises ever as "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" hit theaters over the weekend. While the studio will probably get to call this one a win when all's said and done, it's not going to be a party like it was in 2012 when the first film became an unexpected global smash. Instead, the studio is going to have to settle for a one-and-done prequel that will turn a relatively modest profit. Still a win, but not a home run worthy of reigniting the series beyond this film.

"Songbirds & Snakes" debuted atop the box office charts over the weekend with an estimated $44 million domestic haul, per The Numbers. That was, admittedly, on the lower end of projections but it was more than enough to best the steep competition. "Trolls Band Together" ($30.6 million), Eli Roth's slasher "Thanksgiving" ($10.3 million), and Taika Waititi's "Next Goal Wins" ($2.5 million) all opened this weekend as well, with Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" ($10.2 million) in its second weekend. That movie fell off a cliff though, which certainly helped Lionsgate's case.

Internationally, "The Hunger Games" prequel took in an additional $54.5 million, giving it a global total of $98.5 million. Against a $100 million production budget (before marketing), that's not bad. It's still by far the lowest opening of any film in the franchise, with "Mockingjay Part 2" ($102 million) holding the previous record. That speaks volumes about just how successful this series had been up to this point, and why Lionsgate felt it was worth making the prequel, which is based on author Suzanne Collins' 2020 book of the same name. Fortunately, it was also the least expensive movie in the franchise aside from the first entry, which cost $80 million to make. The budgets ballooned after that.