Can The Hunger Games Prequel Recapture The YA Box Office Magic For Lionsgate?

After nearly a decade, one of the biggest YA franchises is making its return to the big screen. Lionsgate couldn't have jumped faster when author Suzanne Collins announced a prequel novel to her smash hit "Hunger Games" series, with the studio cutting a deal to turn the book into a movie in the blink of an eye. That movie is now upon us in the form of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." Taking place decades before the original films, the prequel is focused on a young Coriolanus Snow. The question is, do audiences care as much without Katniss Everdeen out front and center? Can this movie recapture some of that box office magic from years past?

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is eyeing an opening weekend in the $50 million range, according to tracking numbers provided by Deadline. That is pretty much in line with the folks at Box Office Pro, which have the film in the $38 to $50 million range in its debut. Right off the top, that would easily be a franchise low, well below the franchise's current least-grossing film, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2," which had a $102 million opening and made $645 million worldwide. "Songbirds and Snakes," however, doesn't have to open to $100 million or more to be considered a success. Not by a long shot.

One encouraging factor is that Lionsgate managed to keep the budget in check for this one, with the cost pegged at around $100 million. Yes, that's still expensive, but it would be the second-cheapest film in the series with only the original "Hunger Games," with its $80 million budget, being produced for less. The sequels were far more pricey, with "Mockingjay — Part 2" costing a whopping $160 million. The fact that the studio apparently didn't overspend is going to help a great deal here.