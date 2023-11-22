Did Josephine Actually Love Napoleon? Ridley Scott Has Thoughts

In Ridley Scott's new historical biopic "Napoleon," the relationship between Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix) and Joséphine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby) is depicted as refreshingly direct and even blissfully adolescent, the only casual thing for both people in a whirling miasma of military campaigns and political revolutions. They first met at a party and were instantly drawn to each other, an attraction that led to a few arranged meetings, followed by direct sexual overtures. By Scott's estimation, Napoleon and Joséphine were into each other, with the former frequently pawing at the latter like a horny teenager. In a comedic twist, Napoleon is depicted as being tremendously bad at sex.

Just like in real life, Napoleon and Joséphine cheated on each other incessantly, would admit a little bit of outrage upon the discovery, and then always come back to each other. Also just like in real life, the two would write letters to each other constantly, and it's likely you had to read some of their letters in your Napoleonic History class your freshman year of college. Also just like in real life, Scott depicted Napoleon insisting that their marriage be annulled when Joséphine didn't give birth to an heir. Even after their annulment, however, Joséphine was given a mansion to live in, Napoleon visited occasionally, and they still were ... in love?

When it comes to Napoleon's and Joséphine's actual love for one another, Ridley Scott has a few theories. According to a recent interview with Deadline, Scott laid out who he saw the historically famous love affair, and how their emotions came to ebb, flow, and their incessant affairs.