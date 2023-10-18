Vanessa Kirby Rules Joaquin Phoenix's Heart In New Trailer For Ridley Scott's Napoleon

Ridley Scott traverses genre with ease, but one he goes back to time and time again is historical epics. His Oscar-winning "Gladiator" clearly endeared Scott to swords and sandals. That film featured Joaquin Phoenix as the Commodus, the vile son of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius who murders and usurps his father.

In Scott's latest, Phoenix will play another ambitious tyrant; Napoleon Bonaparte, the French military genius who made himself his homeland's emperor and aspired to conquer all of Europe. The film, simply titled "Napoleon," has now released its second trailer. The first "Napoleon" trailer, released on July 10, 2023, offered a taste of the film's sure-to-be-epic scope. /Film's Ben Pearson also attended this year's CinemaCon and was served a taste of "Napoleon."

Many directors, including Stanley Kubrick, have tried to tell the French Emperor's life story on film. For Scott, though, this is not just the story of Napoleon himself, but also his great love, Empress Joséphine de Beauharnais (played by Vanessa Kirby). Speaking to Total Film, Scott observed that Joséphine was Napoleon's only weakness.

"He was such a powerful man who was, without question, a dictator, and hardly benevolent – what he said, had to go. And yet he was vulnerable on one side of his life to a woman. He was enchanted, blown away."

Joséphine's first husband — Alexandre, Viscount of Beauharnais — was guillotined during the French Revolution and she had her children seized. This experience made her into a survivor; she got pregnant to avoid execution. A resulting abortion is believed to have compromised her fertility. This complicates her relationship with Napoleon, who naturally wants an heir.