Napoleon Footage Reaction: Ridley Scott And Joaquin Phoenix Go Epic [CinemaCon 2023]

We get a pretty nice hero shot of Napoleon witnessing the carnage. He drops his hand, signaling his people to fire the hidden cannons. The ground explodes as it's revealed that the battlefield is actually a frozen lake! The cannonballs blast through the ice, causing the enemies to fall into the freezing water below. It's utter chaos, and the enemy forces are getting, per Mr. Pearson's observations, "absolutely owned." We see some very red blood in the icy water mixed in with some really cool underwater shots of the cannonballs dropping under the ice. More chaos as a guy is crushed by his horse and people are scrambling to get out of the water — but they only slide in deeper.

"Cut off their retreat!" Napoleon yells. The cannons go nuts as we get more smoke, explosions, violence, and yes, more red blood in the water. An enemy flag sinks as a body drops to the bottom of the lake. And that's about it! Mr. Pearson also notes that the footage looks "awesome," though for much of it, the color is just a "blah" gray, though that is just about the only downside – and we did get some color once the blood hit the water. Also of note: it is tough to tell if Phoenix is doing a French accent or not as his lines were short but, so far as could be gleaned from this footage, it does not appear so.

"Napoleon" will hit theaters on November 22, 2023 before streaming on Apple TV+.