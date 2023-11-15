Jennifer Aniston Remembers Matthew Perry With Touching Post, Calls Him 'Chosen Family'
Another "Friends" star has paid tribute to Matthew Perry. Perry, famous for playing Chandler on the iconic sitcom, died on October 28, 2023 at the age of 54. His untimely death sent shockwaves around the world, and many were wondering how his fellow "Friends" castmates would react in the wake of such tragic news. The cast first released a joint statement about Perry's death.
Since then, cast members Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox have released solo statements paying tribute to their fellow "Friends" castmate. Now Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on the sitcom, is offering some words of her own. "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before," she wrote on Instagram. You can read the full statement below.
'We all experience loss at some point in our lives'
"Oh boy this one has cut deep," Aniston's Instagram message begins, continuing:
"Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I've been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I'll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all ... Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying "could you BE any crazier?"
It's a touching, heartfelt message and it was no doubt difficult to make. Aniston co-starred with Perry on "Friends" from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons.