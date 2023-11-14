Courteney Cox Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry With A Touching Memory And A Hilarious Video

Friends and loved ones continue to mourn the untimely death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, with those who knew him best paying tribute to the comedy star. Most recently, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to honor her co-star with a personal trip down memory lane, her first update since Perry's passing. She, along with the rest of the "Friends" cast, already provided a joint statement to the press. This post was from the heart and also featured a hilarious, charming outtake from an episode of "Friends" where Perry is shown feeding Cox a line for her character Monica to say after it's discovered she's been sleeping in Chandler's bed. The scene originally debuted during the "Friends" reunion special in 2021.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Cox captioned the video. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here's one of my favorites." Monica and Chandler have gone down as one of television's most beloved couples, and the chemistry the two shared on screen was palpable. Fans watched for years as Monica continually dated men who didn't deserve her, always walking the will-they, won't-they path to the inevitable — Chandler Bing. The series ended with the duo married and adopting twins.