Matt LeBlanc Shares Tribute To Former Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry

Two weeks after the surviving cast of "Friends" released a joint statement about the tragic death of their former co-star Matthew Perry, "Friends" actor Matt LeBlanc has shared a tribute to his late friend on Instagram.

Matthew Perry, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on NBC's beloved hit series, died in October at the age of 54. His death was a total shock to the entertainment industry and the rest of the world, and in the wake of his passing, folks began grieving by sharing remembrances and memorializing him any way they knew how. (Here's a touching article about how Perry was the snarky, sincere heart of the entire series.)

Today, Matt LeBlanc, who played doofus actor and Chandler's best pal Joey Tribbiani on the show, took to social media to share a series of photos and some kind words about a man with whom he spent several formative years of his life and career.