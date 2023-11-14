Matt LeBlanc Shares Tribute To Former Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry
Two weeks after the surviving cast of "Friends" released a joint statement about the tragic death of their former co-star Matthew Perry, "Friends" actor Matt LeBlanc has shared a tribute to his late friend on Instagram.
Matthew Perry, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on NBC's beloved hit series, died in October at the age of 54. His death was a total shock to the entertainment industry and the rest of the world, and in the wake of his passing, folks began grieving by sharing remembrances and memorializing him any way they knew how. (Here's a touching article about how Perry was the snarky, sincere heart of the entire series.)
Today, Matt LeBlanc, who played doofus actor and Chandler's best pal Joey Tribbiani on the show, took to social media to share a series of photos and some kind words about a man with whom he spent several formative years of his life and career.
'Spread your wings and fly'
LeBlanc's Instagram post reads as follows:
"Matthew
It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.
It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.
Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love.
And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."
That's a touching message, capped off by a touch of that familiar LeBlanc humor fans have come to know and love. The message is even more heartbreaking when you look back at LeBlanc's Instagram profile and realize that the post right before this one was also a tribute to another fallen friend — professional rally driver Ken Block, whose "gymkhana" precision driving videos took the internet by storm in the mid-2000s. We hope LeBlanc, as well as the rest of the "Friends" cast, finds peace in this difficult time.