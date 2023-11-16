What's Keeping Frasier And Lilith From Getting Back Together? A Star Trek Actor, Possibly

We've been waiting for some big guest appearances on the new "Frasier" revival for some time. So far we've had June Diane Raphael of "Grace and Frankie" fame show up in an episode that seemed to suggest the reboot had forgotten all about a classic "Frasier" installment. But what we really want to see are some guest appearances from the "Frasier" of old.

The dream scenario would, of course, be David Hyde Pierce's Niles returning, but after the actor turned down an offer to come back for the revival show, that's very unlikely to happen. In the meantime, we've been gifted an appearance by Bebe Neuwirth, who plays Frasier's ex-wife and on-again-off-again romantic interest Lilith Sternin. Neuwirth shows up in episode seven of the revival portraying Lilith's classic "ice queen" persona that fans of the original series and "Cheers" — where she and Dr. Crane originated — will remember.

The episode itself sees Frasier and Lilith competing against one another to prove they are closer to their son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) before the pair end up reconciling and even sharing a quick kiss. It's the classic formula, which always played up Lilith's austere persona before having her and Kelsey Grammer's Frasier sharing an intimate moment and demonstrating their lasting affection for one another.

But those of us who remember Lilith's penultimate appearance in the original series might well ask the question: "What the heck happened to Albert?" If you're not following, allow me to explain.