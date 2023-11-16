What's Keeping Frasier And Lilith From Getting Back Together? A Star Trek Actor, Possibly
We've been waiting for some big guest appearances on the new "Frasier" revival for some time. So far we've had June Diane Raphael of "Grace and Frankie" fame show up in an episode that seemed to suggest the reboot had forgotten all about a classic "Frasier" installment. But what we really want to see are some guest appearances from the "Frasier" of old.
The dream scenario would, of course, be David Hyde Pierce's Niles returning, but after the actor turned down an offer to come back for the revival show, that's very unlikely to happen. In the meantime, we've been gifted an appearance by Bebe Neuwirth, who plays Frasier's ex-wife and on-again-off-again romantic interest Lilith Sternin. Neuwirth shows up in episode seven of the revival portraying Lilith's classic "ice queen" persona that fans of the original series and "Cheers" — where she and Dr. Crane originated — will remember.
The episode itself sees Frasier and Lilith competing against one another to prove they are closer to their son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) before the pair end up reconciling and even sharing a quick kiss. It's the classic formula, which always played up Lilith's austere persona before having her and Kelsey Grammer's Frasier sharing an intimate moment and demonstrating their lasting affection for one another.
But those of us who remember Lilith's penultimate appearance in the original series might well ask the question: "What the heck happened to Albert?" If you're not following, allow me to explain.
Lilith's plane romance
In her second to last appearance on the original "Frasier" (2003's "Lilith Needs a Favor"), Lilith — now divorced for a second time and feeling her biological clock ticking — travels from her hometown of Boston to Seattle where she asks Frasier to father a sibling for Freddy. On the plane, she sits next to a man named Albert who's played by Brent Spiner, the actor best known for portraying Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and who Patrick Stewart believed should have won an Emmy for his portrayal. Albert and Lilith clearly have palpable chemistry but the latter is on a mission to harvest her ex-husband's essence and remains focused on her goal.
Ultimately, however, Frasier decides against donating his specimen and Lilith returns to Boston. On the flight home, she finds herself once again sitting beside Albert, who reveals he's a physicist — a fact that clearly piques Lilith's interest. The two formally introduce themselves and the scene appears to imply a future for them.
But in what would be Bebe Neuwirth's final appearance as Lilith in the original "Frasier," it's not clear whether she and Albert ever did get together. In season 11, episode nine, "Guns N' Neuroses," Lilith returns to Seattle and once again ends up in bed with Frasier, before the pair part amicably. But at no point during the episode do we get any clarification on what happened to Albert. Judging by the events of "Guns N' Neuroses," the relationship never did go anywhere. But why? "Lilith Needs a Favor" implied that Frasier's ex had finally found someone to settle down with. Plus, Spiner seemed like a fairly significant guest star who didn't get much screen time in the episode, suggesting we were likely going to see more of him.
What happened to Albert?
You'll no doubt be shocked to learn that the internet has some theories about the short-lived Albert-Lilith romance. This Redditor claims he asked Spiner directly about his role on "Frasier" and was told that initially Albert was supposed to return but the Data actor claimed (according to this poster) he never got the call to come back after his first appearance. Spiner hasn't otherwise provided any further insight into why he didn't return, so we'll have to take this Redditor's word for it for now.
Another poster offered this hypothetical:
"I 100% thought he was being set up here to be a recurring character as Lilith's new partner. Perhaps that was the original intent, but they just couldn't make the scheduling work. Shame we never saw him again."
Indeed it was. Spiner, who swore off playing Data prior to the character's return in "Picard," has mentioned his appearance on Frasier in passing, such as when he appeared on the "Inside of You" podcast. Unfortunately, there's no discussion of why his character only appeared once.
Judging by the comments online, fans were eager to see Lilith and Albert end up together, especially as it seemed like a nice way to wrap up Lilith's story arc prior to the original "Frasier" ending. If her actual final appearance in season 11, and her latest cameo in episode seven of the revival are anything to go by, however, she and Albert never made it beyond their plane rendezvous. Neither episode mentions Albert, and both feature Lilith and Frasier sharing some intimate moments. So, either Albert sat at home none the wiser to his wife's treachery, or he and Frasier's ex never actually got together in the first place.
If not Albert, then who?
It's interesting to note that throughout its original 11 seasons, "Frasier" seemed to share an ongoing link to "Star Trek" in general. Kelsey Grammer showed up in a season 5 episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," while several "Star Trek" actors have appeared in "Frasier." Patrick Stewart, who famously portrays Picard in several "Star Trek" projects, guest starred in a season 11 episode where he played the conductor of the Seattle Opera, Alistair Burke. Robert Picardo, who played the doctor in "Star Trek: Voyager," also appeared in a season 9 episode, while Dan Butler, who played Bulldog Briscoe on "Frasier" showed up as the characters Tom Paris and Steth in "Star Trek: Voyager." Then, there was that time "Frasier" met "Star Trek." And that's just the beginning of the connections.
Much of the ongoing link between "Frasier" and the "Star Trek" universe had to do with the fact both were produced by Paramount, with several "Trek" shows actually shooting on stages near the "Frasier" soundstage at Paramount Studios. But Brent Spiner's appearance felt like it could have been much more of a significant role for a former "Star Trek" actor than a convenient cameo.
Alas, for whatever reason, things just weren't meant to be between Albert and Lilith. Still, as Frasier says in "Lilith Needs a Favor," "The past can be very seductive [...] You can't use the past to fill what's missing in the present. It's gone." With that in mind, let's hope we get to see more of a forward story with Lilith in the upcoming episodes of the "Frasier" revival, where we can find out what, if not Albert, awaits Frasier's ex.