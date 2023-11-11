The Marvels Heads For $47-52 Million Opening Weekend, A Historic Low For The MCU

For about a decade or so, Marvel Cinematic Universe movies were such a solid bet at the box office that a sequel grossing "only" $644 million was considered a low point. But following the departure of half the original line-up of the Avengers, a flood of Disney+ spin-off shows of mixed quality, the decision to make those shows prerequisite viewing for the movies, and wider warning signs of superhero fatigue among audiences, the MCU isn't the titan it once was. The 33rd movie in the main series, "The Marvels," is on track for the franchise's worst ever opening weekend — lower even than "Black Widow," which debuted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and got a streaming release the same day it hit theaters.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, things did not improve for "The Marvels" after a disappointing $6.6 million from Thursday previews. Including those ticket sales, the film grossed just $21.5 million on its official opening day, Friday, and is on track for a $47-52 million opening weekend. That would set a new franchise low, falling short of the $55.4 million grossed by "The Incredible Hulk" in 2008. It's not good news for a movie that reportedly cost $220 million to make.

"The Marvels" currently holds a score of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes — higher than "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (46%), but lower than "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (82%) — and a B CinemaScore from audience polling. "Quantumania" scored a $106 million opening weekend but set its own unenviable record when it dropped 69.7% in its second weekend, the worst sophomore crash in MCU history. Only "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has been spared box office disaster this year, grossing a respectable $845.5 million globally. (It probably helps that you don't need to have watched any Disney+ shows to follow the plot of "Guardians 3.")