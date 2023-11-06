The Marvels Director Admits That MCU Continuity Is Getting Hard To Manage

For all the headlines about the Marvel Cinematic Universe of late, surprisingly few have been focused on the franchise's latest film release, "The Marvels" (and those that have focused on the film have been, well, a little troubling). The movie itself acts as a sequel to far more than Brie Larson's initial solo outing as Carol Danvers in 2019's "Captain Marvel," bringing in the grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) from "WandaVision" and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) from "Ms. Marvel" for a body-switching adventure that also picks up a key story thread involving Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his newly-revealed Skrull wife Varra (Charlayne Woodard) from "Secret Invasion."

If your head's spinning just after reading that paragraph, you can start to imagine how "The Marvels" director Nia DaCosta felt while she was working on the film. Concerns have been growing of late that the MCU is starting to collapse under the weight of its shared continuity, so much so that even the House of Ideas is actively taking steps to make the franchise more accessible to casual viewers. Of course, that's not really feasible with a film like "The Marvels," which builds directly on the lore established in the aforementioned MCU installments, as well as many of those that came before them. Luckily, the film has an advantage in the sense that its story is designed to be just as confusing to its characters as those watching in the audience.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, DaCosta talked about wanting to put audiences in the heroes' shoes when the body-swapping shenanigans begin in "The Marvels." She also admitted that the sensation of being roundly overwhelmed was one that she knew all too well herself after the challenge of having to manage the MCU's continuity for the film.