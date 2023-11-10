The Loki Season 2 Finale Brushes Off Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Warning: This article contains spoilers for all time, always for the season 2 finale of "Loki."

Of all the shocking twists and turns thrown at viewers during the season finale (and dare I say series finale?) of "Loki," few could've been as surprising as the one that the writers dropped in the waning moments of the hour. After six relentless episodes filled with timelines collapsing and multiverse-threatening chaos, the ending snaps into place when Loki heroically sacrifices himself and finds true fulfillment as the new keeper of the timelines. This allows the rest of the show's ensemble cast of characters to settle into a new status quo, one where the Time Variance Authority no longer needs to prune branches with extreme prejudice and those who wish to live their lives on the sacred timeline are now free to do so. But before Mobius (Owen Wilson) makes his fateful choice, we're treated to one brief moment addressing the ongoing concern of Kang (Jonathan Majors) variants cropping up and causing trouble.

In the process, "Loki" directly references the events of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ... just not in the way you'd expect it to.

Show of hands: Who thought that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first real acknowledgment of the multiverse-shaking shenanigans of "Quantumania" would brush it off like it was no big deal in the first place? Then again, those who had the misfortune of watching the movie (seriously, as /Film's Jeff Ewing reviewed at the time, it's not great) will remember how bizarre it was to introduce most audiences to their next Thanos-sized threat in a movie where he was beaten so soundly by a couple of Ant-people. Either way, "Loki" went there and left us with a number of questions to mull over.