The Professor Farnsworth Mystery Even Futurama's Creators Can't Answer

In the very first episode of "Futurama," Professor Hubert Farnsworth (Billy West) a doddering old relic of the scientific intelligentsia and mad scientist extraordinaire, was about 149 years old. It would later be revealed (in 2000's "A Clone of My Own") that he had lied about his age and that he was actually 159 years old. Then, thanks to a mystical time-acceleration whirlpool on a distant planet, as seen in the 2003 episode "Teenage Mutant Leela's Hurdles," the Professor would age forward even further. At last count, the character was hovering somewhere around 175.

The Professor is rarely seen in anything other than a lab coat and slippers. He also always wears incredibly thick glasses that obscure his eyeballs. The Professor's eyes have never been seen on "Futurama." When Mom (Tress MacNeille) removes his glasses before a moment of intimacy in the 2000 episode "Mother's Day," he is only seen from behind. She remarks that his eyes were always a lovely shade of white. Details about the Professor's pupils have to remain in the realm of conjecture.

This was, of course, kind of by design. "Futurama" creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen once questioned what the Professor's eyeballs might look like on a commentary track for the 2008 "Futurama" movie "Bender's Game." It seems that the show's main characters smashed up the Planet Express ship and that Professor was too blind to notice. Was the Professor actually blind? Cohen and Groening couldn't come up with a solution. Because of the design of the Professor's Coke bottle glasses, Cohen began to assume that they weren't transparent at all, but cylindrical blocks of opaque glass. Even to the show's creators, the Professor's glasses were a mystery prescription.