Futurama's Pilot Put Dick Clark In A Confusing Situation

The first episode of David X. Cohen's and Matt Groening's animated sci-fi sitcom "Futurama," called "Space Pilot 3000," saw the directionless twentysomething Fry (Billy West) wandering into a cryogenics lab, delivering a pizza just minutes before midnight. No one is there. He checks the order slip and sees that the pizza was ordered by "I.C. Wiener." He is despondent and annoyed. The year 2000 is about to begin, and he opens a beer, depressed to be ringing in the millennium alone and at a dead end in life. Then he trips. Fry lands in a cryogenic tube, and he is immediately flash-frozen. He will remain frozen for nearly 1000 years.

When he awakens, it is still New Year's Eve, only in 2999. The future is a strange and wondrous place. There are space aliens living on Earth, wandering through the streets of vast, towering metropoles. Sentient robots walk among us ... and are alcoholics.

Not everything has changed, though. On a nearby TV, there is a New Year's Eve celebration being broadcast. Just like a thousand years before, the NYE special is being hosted by the seemingly immortal Dick Clark, playing himself. Clark is his affable and capable self, having hosted "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" from 1972 up until the present. The only twist: on "Futurama," Dick Clark is merely a severed head in a jar.

Clark's only line is, "Hello, I'm Dick Clark's head! Welcome to a special year 3000 edition of New Year's Rockin' Eve!"

Evidently, Clark — despite his descriptive dialogue — was a little unsure as to what "Futurama" was all about. "Futurama" co-executive producer Patric Verrone, speaking at Los Angeles Comic Con in 2022, recalled Clark's baffled reaction to the series at its 1999 premiere.