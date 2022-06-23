Spy Kids Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

After a detour that saw him inject the "Star Wars" galaxy with some of his trademark multi-colored zaniness on "The Book of Boba Fett" (which was, for all the criticism it attracted, amusingly consistent with George Lucas' retro pop culture-flavored vision for the franchise), filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is getting back to playing with his own toys. His next project is none other than a reboot of "Spy Kids," the hyperactive family-friendly action-adventure movie series that Rodriguez himself launched all the way back in 2001.

The latest as-yet-untitled "Spy Kids" movie will be the fifth of its kind after the first film, the 2002 sequel "Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams," 2003's "Spy Kids 3D: Game Over," and 2011's "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World," all of which were also directed by Rodriguez. Moreover, it seems this new movie will be a proper fresh start for the property, as opposed to a backdoor legacy sequel where original leads Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) have both grown up and had "Spy Kids" of their own ... although, both actors would be more or less old enough to star in such a film now. How are we feeling, fellow millennials?