Spy Kids Is Getting Rebooted On Netflix, And Robert Rodriguez Is Coming Back

Netflix has scooped up yet another franchise film in the form of a new "Spy Kids" movie. It had previously been revealed that a reboot of the kid-friendly franchise was in development, though it was a little unclear precisely what form it was going to take. Now, we know that it will be a big streaming movie with original director Robert Rodriguez back in the saddle to usher in the series for a new generation.

The news was confirmed by Netflix via press release, with the company confirming that they have made a pact for the film along with Skydance, Spyglass (the company that owns the franchise), as well as Rodriguez. Plot details for what will ultimately be the fifth film in the franchise remain under wraps for the time being. It's not clear if any of the previous stars, such as Alex PanaVega or Daryl Sabar, will be returning to the fold. All that has been said is that the new film "will introduce the world to a new family of spies."

Rodriguez is set to write, produce, and direct the new "Spy Kids" movie, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Elizabeth Avellan, and Racer Max also on board to produce. Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre of Spyglass are set as executive producers.