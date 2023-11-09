The John Wick Universe Is Expanding With Another TV Show And An Anime

Just when the entertainment world felt like it couldn't possibly sustain even just a single shared universe on top of what we already have, yet another contender is about to enter the ring. The "John Wick" franchise's first attempt at expanding its influence to the small screen with "The Continental," uh, didn't go very well, to put it mildly. (To put it less mildly, it stunk! You can read my review for /Film here.) But as the old adage goes, if at first you don't succeed at strip-mining IP for every cent it's worth, try, try again.

The good news is that, this time around, director Chad Stahelski will be much more involved with at least two new upcoming "John Wick" shows. We've known about the Ana de Armas-starring "Ballerina" spinoff film, but this is the first we've heard about both an anime spin-off and a separate live-action series that will dive even deeper into the mythical world-building from the movies. In an appearance on The Playlist's "The Discourse" podcast, Stahelski revealed the Wick-verse has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. After not having much to do with "The Continental" at all (beyond giving the writers a quick breakdown and, in his words, a "look inside our little world"), Stahelski is taking a much more hands-on role on two currently in-development projects that certainly sound like they have lots of potential.

A "John Wick" anime (which would be fully in-line with some of the biggest inspirations behind the movies, mind you) and a spin-off series with ties to the ominous High Table? Yeah, despite Wick's story concluding in "Chapter 4," we're thinking the franchise is back. Sign us up!