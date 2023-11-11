The Original British Broadcast Of M*A*S*H Made One Jarring Change To The Show

When it comes to watching modern TV shows, the binge-watch process is easy: find them on streaming or cable, click, and watch. For older shows, though, there's often a catch. Either a classic sitcom won't be available on streaming, or it'll have an improper aspect ratio or degraded image, or something might be off with the sound. Classic TV fans know that sometimes, the best way to experience a show is not in syndicated reruns, where whole scenes might be cut out, songs replaced, or edits tampered with.

The '70s anti-war sitcom "M*A*S*H" is no exception. There are plenty of versions of the show floating around, but most folks who have caught up with it in the past few years may have done so via Hulu, where a crisp HD remaster makes the series feel new again. On Hulu, though, the show's aspect ratio is wacky, resulting in scenes that include additional background imagery that was never meant to be seen by audiences. Some versions of the dramedy include a laugh track (a mandated feature that creator Larry Gelbart famously hated) and others don't, while at least one infamous season three moment didn't play in reruns for years.

Many of these bugs and differences are relatively well-known among "M*A*S*H" fans, but in Ed Solomonson and Mark O'Neill's "TV's M*A*S*H: The Ultimate Guide Book," Gelbart revealed that there was an even more disruptive change to "M*A*S*H" made in the show's original broadcast days: episodes of the already-energetic series were sped up to a frantic pace.