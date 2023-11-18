Was That A Lord Of The Rings Reference In Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Episode 4?

The first of the references is clearly to Narsil, and that's a deep one. Grabinski mentions that one is the "dumbest," and this probably isn't that. There are a lot of deep cuts in this show, though, and that's pretty great. What's even greater is the other thing Grabinski told us. He said, "You don't need to know anything Bryan and I are ever referencing in the show for it to work as a narrative. That stuff is just extra." That is the very best attitude towards Easter eggs and fan service. I love that you don't need to know it, but that it's there to enjoy if you do.

As for the other two meanings, I think the first is the fact that this board was the one he was riding the day he met Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who bandaged him up after a fall, and became his girlfriend. When she started dating someone else, he broke the board over his knee, so it's a symbol of his heartbreak. The final meaning is likely that this board-breaking moment (and he does say as much) is the moment he chose to become "the best skater, the highest paid actor, the biggest star," which he has.

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is currently streaming on Netflix.