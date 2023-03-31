Everything We Know So Far About Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Anime

By the sound of it, the "Scott Pilgrim" anime won't be a direct re-imagining of the original film's plot. Rather, Edgar Wright hinted on Twitter that it "doesn't just expand the universe, but also ... well, just watch it."

Is Wright hinting the show will adapt elements of Bryan Lee O'Malley's comic books that didn't make it into his movie? There's certainly a whole lot of material that got left on the cutting room, including story threads about Scott landing a steady paying job, Knives' dad hunting down Mr. Pilgrim when he finds out he's been dating his daughter, and, perhaps most notably, Scott's Sex Bob-omb bandmate Stephen Stills getting a boyfriend. What's more, O'Malley's graphic novels take place over a far longer period of time than Wright's film, during which Scott and Ramona actually move in together. Even something like Nega Scott, which amounts to a one-off gag in the movie, is part of a whole subplot about Scott's inability to learn from his bad behavior in the comics.

The point is, by incorporating these storylines or a modified version of them, the "Scott Pilgrim" anime series could address one of the longstanding criticisms of Wright's film — most of its characters are insufferable 20-something jerk-wads who barely evolve over the course of the story, if at all. The anime show could also serve as a correction to the film's homophobia and fatphobia, among other disconcerting elements and tropes the movie recycles without really critiquing or examining. (There's a reason we here at /Film have dubbed Wright's adaptation a pretty accurate social time capsule of the world circa 2010, for both good and bad.)