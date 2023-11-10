Post-Endgame Marvel Finally Has A Unifying Theme, And It's Not The Multiverse

Heavy spoilers for "The Marvels" follow.

"Avengers: Endgame" remains a monumental blockbuster, one that marked the end of Marvel as we knew it and should have marked a nice and long break for the franchise.

Since "Endgame," the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a bit of disarray. There's no unifying plot, nor a lot that connects the movies or characters. This makes it easier for the MCU to simply ignore and forget about every single world-changing event in the new movies and shows the moment credits roll.

Sure, this is supposed to be a saga about the multiverse, a concept explored in a few of the movies and shows of Phases 4 and 5. But that hasn't unified the titles thematically — until now. With "The Marvels," it becomes clear that the MCU is united by a common theme post "Endgame "and that's the idea that you cannot save everyone. It is a theme we saw in "No Way Home," "Wakanda Forever," and now in "The Marvels."

Early in the film, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau join Captain Marvel in trying to save a Skrull refugee settlement as the Kree literally steal their atmosphere. Though Kamala tries to stay behind to save as many people as possible, Carol Danvers pulls her into a spaceship before she gets killed, telling her she cannot save everyone as we see hundreds of Skrulls get killed behind them.