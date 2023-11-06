How To Watch The Creator At Home
Rumors of the death of original sci-fi filmmaking may have been greatly exaggerated. Director Gareth Edwards' "The Creator" debuted earlier this year in late September to a tidal wave of hype, generated in large part by its rarity as a blockbuster-sized piece of entertainment that wasn't based on pre-existing IP, for a change. The end result was a solid enough adventure weighed down by a rather tropey script. (Rafael Motomayor reviewed the movie for /Film and called it "a very cool movie, but not necessarily a very good one.")
Frustratingly, the online interest surrounding "The Creator" didn't quite translate to box office performance, turning the "Godzilla" and "Rogue One" filmmaker's blank-check production after his stints with franchise filmmaking into a bit of a commercial disappointment. Thankfully, however, its theatrical release need not be the final word on what remains an undeniably fascinating and gorgeous-looking visual feast for the eyes.
With the year beginning to wind down in earnest, 20th Century Studios is now looking ahead to the home media release of "The Creator." Created on a surprisingly thrifty budget of around $80 million, every cent is visible on-screen and should remain just as dazzling — even from the comforts of home.
With that in mind, the studio has announced that "The Creator" will be made available to purchase or rent digitally on November 14, 2023, through all the major PVOD providers such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu. Better yet, the digital release comes loaded with "exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content." Check out the details (and a new television spot) below.
The Creator comes to digital, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD
Are you ready to meet your maker? "The Creator" will likely scratch that existentialist itch of many a sci-fi fan, telling the story of a futuristic war waged between humanity and an oppressed "species" of robots and synthetic beings. Caught in the middle are ex-military man Joshua (John David Washington) and an AI child known as Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), who may hold the key to winning the entire conflict. For those who missed the film in theaters the first time around or simply want to relive the experience all over again, you'll get the chance to do just that right in time for the upcoming holiday season.
In addition to the digital release, "The Creator" will be made available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12, 2023. The Blu-ray will include a special, 55-minute bonus feature titled "True Love: Making The Creator," described as: "Join director Gareth Edwards and crew for nearly an hour look behind the scenes. Hear from actors about the filming experience, and learn about the production's documentary-style approach, the innovative camera and lighting work, and much more."
Between the ensemble cast led by Washington and Voyles and including Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney, along with the booming score by famed composer Hans Zimmer, fans won't want to miss out on injecting "The Creator" into their eyeballs however they can.