How To Watch The Creator At Home

Rumors of the death of original sci-fi filmmaking may have been greatly exaggerated. Director Gareth Edwards' "The Creator" debuted earlier this year in late September to a tidal wave of hype, generated in large part by its rarity as a blockbuster-sized piece of entertainment that wasn't based on pre-existing IP, for a change. The end result was a solid enough adventure weighed down by a rather tropey script. (Rafael Motomayor reviewed the movie for /Film and called it "a very cool movie, but not necessarily a very good one.")

Frustratingly, the online interest surrounding "The Creator" didn't quite translate to box office performance, turning the "Godzilla" and "Rogue One" filmmaker's blank-check production after his stints with franchise filmmaking into a bit of a commercial disappointment. Thankfully, however, its theatrical release need not be the final word on what remains an undeniably fascinating and gorgeous-looking visual feast for the eyes.

With the year beginning to wind down in earnest, 20th Century Studios is now looking ahead to the home media release of "The Creator." Created on a surprisingly thrifty budget of around $80 million, every cent is visible on-screen and should remain just as dazzling — even from the comforts of home.

With that in mind, the studio has announced that "The Creator" will be made available to purchase or rent digitally on November 14, 2023, through all the major PVOD providers such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu. Better yet, the digital release comes loaded with "exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content." Check out the details (and a new television spot) below.