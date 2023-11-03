Deadpool 3 Took Notes From A Monumental Star Wars Scene To Capture Blockbuster 'Essence'

The plot of Shawn Levy's upcoming superhero flick "Deadpool 3," starring Ryan Reynolds, involves the title hero getting his hands on the presumed-destroyed Infinity Stones and re-writing reality to his whim. He begins to pull in actors from parallel universes, including multiple versions of Wolverine, played by actors like Hugh Jackman, Elliot Page, Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, and Keanu Reeves. He also manifests characters from "Star Wars" and from DC Comics to form the superhero team required to destroy a vicious supervillain. The film's climax will feature all the Wolverines, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Batman, the Green Lantern, some dead Avengers (as zombies), and Ryan Reynolds (as himself) teaming up to take down Thanoseid (Josh Brolin), an amalgam of Thanos and Darkseid.

Almost none of the above paragraph is remotely true, but hey, rumors have to start somewhere. What is known is that "Deadpool 3" is scheduled for release ... eventually, that Levy is directing, and that Reynolds is starring. And, yes, Jackman will also appear as Wolverine. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriters of the first two "Deadpool" movies, will return and share their writing credits with Reynolds, Levy, and comic book author Zeb Wells. The plot is not yet known as of this writing.

Also known, thanks to a recent article in Variety, is that Levy wanted to make "Deadpool 3" feel less like a snarky, self-aware, fourth-wall-breaking comedy film and more like an outsize blockbuster. It seems that Levy had recently attended a screening of Richard Marquand's 1983 film "Return of the Jedi" and was elated to find that audiences were still enthralled by a tense moment during the film's climax. He loved a brief span when the audience was silent, eagerly awaiting a fight.

Levy wanted to recreate that.