Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Universe Expands To An Animated Series & Beyond

When Zack Snyder goes hard, he goes harder than your average everyday civilian casually ordering a meal that includes 55 burgers and 55 fries from a drive-in. His upcoming cosmic epic for Netflix, "Rebel Moon," has already been split up into two films, with Snyder also planning to release two different cuts of each movie (one that's PG-13, the other R-rated). The project itself, which originated as the filmmaker's pitch for a "Star Wars" movie, takes place in a fantastical universe where a scrappy band of warriors team up to help the residents of a moon fight back against the totalitarian Mother World and its powerful army, the Imperium. It's an idea that Snyder has been marinating on for many years, affording him plenty of time to cook up enough mythology to sustain a sequel and beyond.

We've done this dance before, haven't we? When Snyder signed on to direct Warner Bros.' "Superman" reboot "Man of Steel," he brought with him the vision for a much larger DC cinematic universe, most of which would ultimately go unrealized. Then, when he made his zombie action flick "Army of the Dead" for Netflix, it was quickly followed by the release of a prequel/spinoff film, only for his plans for an additional sequel and animated series to hit a snag. Now, in an interview for the next issue of Total Film magazine (via GamesRadar+), Snyder has confirmed he's got far more than just two "Rebel Moon" films and a potential sequel in mind.

"I'm the gatekeeper for what's possible. I'm the only one who knows where the whole story is going, and I do have it mapped all the way," Snyder explained. You gotta give the man credit, he's certainly persistent.