Zack Snyder Reveals His Rebel Moon Inspirations, Talks About Director's Cuts, Easter Eggs, And More

Ever since the premiere of "Star Wars" in 1977, movie studios, fans, and filmmakers alike have breathlessly wondered what and when the "next Star Wars" might be. To be sure, there have been many contenders for that title during the last 46 years, with some films that have matched (or surpassed) the financial success of "Star Wars," others that have made a huge impact on pop culture, still others that have spawned long-running franchises, and so on.

One aspect of "Star Wars" that's been particularly hard to replicate, however, is the way it began its own expansive fictional universe that's allowed it to remain popular to this day. While efforts like "The Lord of the Rings" films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have certainly matched this, both of those were explicitly based on pre-existing material. Netflix has even attempted to establish its own original "Star Wars" killer before, at least in blowhard writer Max Landis' mind.

Enter Zack Snyder. The half beloved, half controversial filmmaker has been making expansive, world-building genre films ever since "300," and his time working with DC boosted his experience in establishing original takes on serialized characters, earning him a legion of passionate fans. Armed with that experience, Snyder's new project for Netflix is the ambitious, multi-film saga, "Rebel Moon." While some details of the movie have been revealed, it's an intriguingly original mystery, especially in this age of pre-packaged IP.

Last week, a handful of other journalists and I were invited to a secret location in the Hollywood hills to take an early look at the "Rebel Moon" trailer and as hear Snyder and his collaborators talk about their efforts and goals in bringing this new potential "Star Wars" usurper to life.