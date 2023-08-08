Rebel Moon - Release Date, Cast, Plot, Director, And More Info

Filmmaker and video essayist Patrick H. Willems has some thoughts about Zack Snyder (who will henceforth be known as our "himbo auteur"). He's proposed that the key to understanding the director is his love of John Boorman's 1981 medieval fantasy epic "Excalibur." Snyder has expressed his love of Boorman's film many times over the years, even incorporating it into his version of the Caped Crusader's origin story in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Snyder's ultimate goal as an artist, Willems reasons, is basically making his version of "Excalibur," a film Roger Ebert once described as "a record of the comings and goings of arbitrary, inconsistent, shadowy, figures who are not heroes but simply giants run amok."

The more you think about it, the sounder this argument becomes. It certainly explains Snyder's tendency to craft brutal, bombastic films that prioritize spectacle over coherent storytelling or political messaging. Indeed, given his love of mythic storytelling, it's no wonder Snyder pitched an idea for a "Star Wars" movie shortly after Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012. When he realized the latter studio wouldn't sign off on his darkly violent vision under Mickey Mouse's watchful eye, he eventually repurposed the project as an original space opera titled "Rebel Moon."

Following their collaboration on the zombie action heist thriller "Army of the Dead" (speaking of brutal, bombastic films), Snyder and Netflix have reunited to bring "Rebel Moon" to the screen with all the bells and whistles its nine-figure budget can buy. Here's everything you need to know about the "Star Wars"-inspired cosmic swashbuckler.