Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Was Always Designed With A Sequel In Mind

Director Zack Snyder is a man of many words — or, at least, a filmmaker who tends to err on the side of longer runtimes. As someone who required director's cuts to tell both "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League" to completion without compromise (and who recently made waves for talking up a potential longer cut of the divisive "Sucker Punch," which he's previously talked about before), fans shouldn't have been surprised to hear that his next original story would end up requiring more than one movie to tell.

"Rebel Moon," Snyder's epic space opera that is already confirmed for an R-rated extended cut, has all the makings of a bona fide franchise-starter. We knew that the film had ended up lengthy enough that it required the decision to be split into two separate installments, largely because Netflix's internal metrics strongly suggest that viewers tune out of any movie longer than 120 minutes. But what we didn't realize was that Snyder had already set up a natural way for the story to continue, as he told /Film on a set visit to the production of "Rebel Moon." The story follows a peaceful colony and a ragtag group of rebels facing off against the relentless forces of the Imperium, the army of that universe's all-powerful empire. In order to truly sell us on the stakes, however, Snyder designed the film with a sequel in mind.

"It is a movie that even in its concept would beg for a follow-up, regardless of whether you made one, only because the empire is gigantic," he said. "The Imperium is ridiculously huge, and you blow up one ship and they're not going to be happy about it. It's not like, 'They'll never come back now. Yay!'"