Cool Stuff: Will Ferrell's Elf Is Getting 20th Anniversary Screenings, Live Movie Concerts
Making a modern Christmas movie that's actually worth rewatching every holiday season is much harder than it might seem. For every bona fide classic that's deserving of our time during the Yuletide season, there are roughly a couple dozen other awful holiday movies (typically from Hallmark) that feel like they were written by an algorithm and star mannequins purchased from an out-of-business JC Penney. But once in a blue moon, a new Christmas movie comes along that perfectly captures the holiday spirit, and perhaps the best from the 21st century is none other than "Elf," starring Will Ferrell.
"Elf" brings silly laughs, childlike innocence, and holiday wonderment in droves, and it's one of Will Ferrell's best movies. The film was far from a guaranteed hit, but it became a box office sensation and took Jon Favreau's directing career to the next level. It might be hard to believe, but this year, "Elf" is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and Warner Bros. Pictures is celebrating by bringing the movie back to theaters. And that's not all! Fans who want an even more unique experience can catch "Elf" live in concert with an orchestra playing the score along with the movie. Find out when and where you can catch the 20th anniversary celebrations for "Elf" below!
Meanwhile, at the Empire State Building
Warner Bros. is kicking of the 20th anniversary of "Elf" this week over in a magical land called New York City. On November 7, the Empire State Building (where Buddy's father Walter Hobbs works) will be lit up in Buddy's signature green and yellow colors in honor of the modern Christmas classic.
In fact, there will be a little pop-up cart with free treats inspired by the elves' four main food groups: Candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup. Just purchase tickets to the 86th floor Observatory on Tuesday, November 7, from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST for some tasty sweets. On top of that, from November 7 through January 1, the Fifth Avenue lobby windows will be decked out in decorations inspired by "Elf," including an array of merchandise that will be perfect for movie fans.
The Empire State Building will also be hosting special screenings of "Elf" on December 3, 10, and 17, up on the building's 80th floor. Anyone buying a ticket will receive free snacks, candy, and drinks. Head over to the Empire State building website for more details and get tickets here.
Elf back in theaters everywhere
If you're not in New York City, don't worry, because you'll have plenty of opportunities to catch screenings of "Elf" around the United States. Right now, Cinemark and Regal have listings for showings in late November, and you can stay tuned to AMC Theatres to see when they'll be offering screenings. Anniversary showings begin on November 17 and will run throughout the holidays, so check your local listings for details.
Of course, if you'd rather enjoy from the comfort of your own home, "Elf" will be airing on TBS and TNT all through November and December, and it will be available on Max, Hulu, and AMC. Otherwise, you can snag the film on 4K UHD and Blu-ray to enjoy whenever you want! If you don't own "Elf," you're a cotton-headed ninny-muggins.
Elf in concert!
Finally, this is probably the best way to experience "Elf" for the film's 20th anniversary. Following in the footsteps of the recent DC in Concert series that kicked off with "The Batman" this year and will soon continue with Tim Burton's "Batman" in 2024, "Elf" is getting a live concert with orchestras around the country playing John Debney's whimsical score live in-person along with the film itself.
CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment are offering "Elf" in concert at various locations around the United States, including San Jose, Syracuse, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Sugar Land, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, and more.
Having experienced several films in concert with the full score, I can tell you this will be a joyous occasion perfect for the holidays. Head over the official website and find out the closest event to you, and get tickets while you can. Put on your "Elf" Crocs and get ready for some holiday fun!