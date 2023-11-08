Cool Stuff: Will Ferrell's Elf Is Getting 20th Anniversary Screenings, Live Movie Concerts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making a modern Christmas movie that's actually worth rewatching every holiday season is much harder than it might seem. For every bona fide classic that's deserving of our time during the Yuletide season, there are roughly a couple dozen other awful holiday movies (typically from Hallmark) that feel like they were written by an algorithm and star mannequins purchased from an out-of-business JC Penney. But once in a blue moon, a new Christmas movie comes along that perfectly captures the holiday spirit, and perhaps the best from the 21st century is none other than "Elf," starring Will Ferrell.

"Elf" brings silly laughs, childlike innocence, and holiday wonderment in droves, and it's one of Will Ferrell's best movies. The film was far from a guaranteed hit, but it became a box office sensation and took Jon Favreau's directing career to the next level. It might be hard to believe, but this year, "Elf" is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and Warner Bros. Pictures is celebrating by bringing the movie back to theaters. And that's not all! Fans who want an even more unique experience can catch "Elf" live in concert with an orchestra playing the score along with the movie. Find out when and where you can catch the 20th anniversary celebrations for "Elf" below!