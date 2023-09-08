Tim Burton's Batman And Danny Elfman's Incredible Score Will Be The Next DC Concert In 2024

Having personally attended the Chicago stop on the concert tour, as well as seeing several other cinematic concerts of its kind, I can tell you that this kind of theatrical experience is a spectacular one. In each city, you have the best orchestral musicians in the area bringing the film's soundtrack to life, and they do not miss a single note. They're synced up perfectly with the movie, and the sound will give you goosebumps. I can only imagine how amazing it will be to hear Danny Elfman's "Batman" theme played by a live orchestra. If you need a reminder of how great that score is (which he was almost forced to co-write with Prince), just listen to the opening credits:

In a press release, Stephen Cook, President, TCG Entertainment, said:

"Hot on the heels of our success with our first DC in Concert tour, we are excited to bring the classic 1989 'Batman' and its acclaimed score to diehard fans and new generations for the film's 35th anniversary. We create an unforgettable concert experience and are proud of the added creativity the DC in Concert series offers audiences to make the night an epic event."

Even though these concerts take place in concert halls reserved for classical music, DC in Concert events encourage fans to show up in their favorite Batman gear and even full superhero costumes. However, it should be noted that some theaters have a policy about masks for safety, so while you might be able to suit up for photo ops, you may not be able to wear the full cowl while actually sitting in the theater.

Below is the initial set of cities and dates, but there will be more announced soon, so stay tuned. Tickets are on sale at the official DC in Concert website.