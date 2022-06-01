DC In Concert Will Let You Watch Superhero Movies With A Live Orchestra

DC has become the latest studio to get on board with the popular practice of showing films with a live orchestra performing the score, as recently announced by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and TCG Entertainment. As part of a global touring film concert series, a live symphony orchestra will accompany a DC film screening on a larger-than-life screen, allowing fans an immersive experience as the score truly envelops the viewer.

"DC films are global sensations, inspiring audiences and millions of fans around the world with captivating storytelling, characters, and music," said Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. "The films in this series are some of the most recognizable from the DC Universe and we're looking forward to taking the cinematic experience to the next level, giving fans a whole new way to experience the scope of their favorite DC movies with the iconic scores being performed live."

"We are thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment on this amazing project," said Stephen Cook, founder and president of TCG Entertainment. "The DC in Concert series is a groundbreaking project that will bring not only iconic DC films like the original 'Batman' and 'Justice League' to the concert hall but also new and future releases such as 'The Batman,' 'Black Adam,' [and] 'The Flash.'"