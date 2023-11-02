House Of The Dragon Season 2 Set To Premiere Next Year, Last Of Us Season 2 Production Begins Soon

The ink on the new WGA deal with the studios is hardly even dry, but HBO is one prestigious network that's wasting absolutely no time at all to get the ball rolling once again on the 2024 television schedule. Or maybe they're just trying to change the narrative after the highly embarrassing story that recently made the rounds, alleging that the extraordinarily thin-skinned HBO boss Casey Bloys actually had his underlings create fake Twitter accounts to lash out at critics who dared to have less-than-glowing reactions to certain HBO shows. (Yeah, that actually happened.)

Either way, we're finally getting some concrete updates on several of their biggest small-screen properties currently ongoing. During a press event hosted in New York City, Bloys made a flurry of announcements regarding three of HBO's highest-profile headliners, from "House of the Dragon" to "The Last of Us" to "Euphoria." We'll take these one at a time.

The "Game of Thrones" spin-off wrapped up its debut season back in October of 2022, though it only adapted half of the story that originated from author George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel. We now know that, according to Variety, the next season will officially debut sometime in "early summer" of 2024. The production was able to continue filming throughout the WGA strike, as scripts had been completed prior to the writers joining the picket lines. Likewise, the vast majority of the UK cast aren't part of SAG-AFTRA, meaning they were relatively unaffected by that ongoing strike, as well. Additionally, another planned spin-off series called "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" (which was affected by the WGA strike) is now set to begin filming in the Spring of 2024 — provided the striking actors have reached a fair deal by then.