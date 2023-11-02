How To Watch Dicks: The Musical At Home

If you didn't make it out to your local multiplex to see "Dicks: The Musical," you missed out on quite the audience experience: sitting in a theater and laughing at the absurdity of Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp playing two estranged "identical" twin brothers who concoct a plan to reunite their parents (played magnificently by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally). Yes, it's a "Parent Trap" redux, but it's also an irreverent, queer comedy that is absurdly hilarious and endlessly raunchy. There were even sing-along screenings in theaters last month!

Though "Dicks: The Musical" ultimately has a bit of trouble filling out the length of a feature film, in my review, I noted:

"Even with the film's shortcomings, you can't help but appreciate the fact that the musical is so unashamedly queer and humorously irreverent. There's just too much hilarious nonsense and amusing farcicality to be deterred by the film's missteps. Sharp and Jackson don't completely overstay their welcome, and they show great potential for something even better in the future. But for now, this is the kind of movie that is destined to become a cult classic, perhaps with repertory screenings and audience participation."

Soon, you'll be able to watch see all the raunchy silliness yourself, as the latest film from "Borat" director Larry Charles (read our interview here) will be arriving soon on digital platforms ... though you're gonna want to keep the kids out of the room for this one.