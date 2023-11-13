Why Alyson Hannigan Doesn't Think Sarah Michelle Gellar Was 'Done' With Buffy After Season 3

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave us some of the most unforgettable television moments of all time when she starred as Buffy in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but she wasn't having quite as much fun making the show as the viewers had watching it. Shooting over 140 episodes over seven seasons of a network series is no small feat, and it consumed a lot of time in Gellar's teens and early 20s. That's not to mention series creator Joss Whedon, who was accused of being emotionally abusive on set by several of Gellar's co-stars.

Her fellow series regulars recognized the level of pressure she was under as the star of the show. Her co-star Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy's best friend, Willow, remembered that Gellar started to run out of steam early on, which the star herself later admitted. So when Andy Cohen asked the "How I Met Your Mother" actress what season Gellar "officially started to hate doing 'Buffy'" in a rapid-fire interview on Watch What Happens Live, Hannigan blurted out "three."

However, she later walked back her on-the-spot answer. To be fair, Cohen's question was leading. It implied that Gellar "hated" doing the show at any point at all, which she has never said on the record. However, she and Hannigan would both admit that Gellar was burning the candle at both ends.

"She worked her butt off," Hannigan clarified in an interview with HuffPost Live. "I mean obviously, she was Buffy. She worked 18-hour days for years [...] she was the most tired cuz she worked the hardest."