Sarah Michelle Gellar Urges Buffy Fans To Be Patient With Wolf Pack's Pacing: 'It's Worth The Wait'

Hardcore "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fans might already be aware that Sarah Michelle Gellar has expressed zero interest in returning for a "Buffy" revival. Gellar's disinterest is definitive, as she explained that the show exclusively dealt with adolescent struggles within a supernatural context, and her involvement in a revival would only serve to negate that core intention.

However, fret not: Gellar is making a comeback to the genre, as she is an integral part of Jeff Davis' supernatural teen drama, "Wolf Pack." No, this is not related to "Teen Wolf" in any capacity, despite Davis' involvement — the series will focus on teens wolfing out, sure, but offer interesting twists with regards to the origins of their transformations. After all, what's a coming-of-age drama without the risks of turning into a fanged creature of the night?

Gellar talked about the nature of her role in Davis' series with TVLine, and passed on a special message to her "Buffy" fans:

"I think the main thing for them to know is that it's a little bit of a slow burn with me, and to trust that there's a reason I'm on this show. It might not be obvious at first, but I promise there will be twists that they will not see coming. [...] In [episode] eight, you'll get the me you came to see. You've got to wait, but it's worth the wait."

Based on her statement, it seems like the nature of Gellar's role is similar to that of Christina Ricci's in "Wednesday," with the true significance of her character being revealed during the later episodes of season 1. Moreover, if Buffy herself is asking us to be patient, I'm sure the wait will definitely be worth it.