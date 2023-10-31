Barbie's Snyder Cut Joke Replaced One That Would Have Angered Even More Nerds

In Greta Gerwig's hit film "Barbie," actress Alexandra Shipp plays Writer Barbie, a character who regularly wins Nobel prizes for her work. When Ken (Ryan Gosling) brings word of the patriarchy back from the real world into the Edenic, all-pink world of Barbie dolls, however, Writer Barbie's mind is curiously erased. She, like almost all of the Barbies, has no context for the patriarchy, and cannot resist confident, thick-headed, masculine bluster. She — and many Barbies — briefly become passive, grinning "girlfriends," eager to listen to whatever male-forward blather the Kens of Barbieland feel they need to share.

Eventually, Writer Barbie and the rest of the Barbies are "deprogrammed" by being reminded of the horrendous everyday struggles every human woman needs to survive on a daily basis. When she snaps out of it, Writer Barbie looks back on her time being brainwashed with confusion. How was it, she wonders, that she became so legitimately interested in the Kens' male garbage? "It's like being in a dream," she said, "where I've somehow been really invested in the Zack Snyder cut of 'Justice League.'"

This line, of course, is a delicious dig at the scads of Snyder's film-bro fanboys who launched a bitter, bullying hashtag campaign on Twitter.com insisting that Warner Bros. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut after Snyder initially left production on the 2017 superhero film because of a personal tragedy. No film has been discussed more in recent memory and has been so unworthy of actual discussion.

According to a recent interview with Variety, however, the "making fun of male film-bros" joke wasn't made at the expense of Snyder's fans. Gerwig revealed that the original gag was written to mock people who are really into the alternate cuts of Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi film "Blade Runner."