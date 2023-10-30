New Good Burger 2 Trailer Wants To Replace Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell With Robots

Over 25 years after Nickelodeon brought "Good Burger" to the big screen, Paramount+ is bringing the sequel to the small screen. "Good Burger 2" is getting an exclusive streaming release in November, just in time for your family to get together and enjoy a good meal for Thanksgiving.

We've already gotten a decent look at the comedy sequel starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, reprising their roles from the original movie, but a new "Good Burger 2" trailer finally digs into the story. We'll be the first to admit that no one is really coming to a "Good Burger" sequel for the plot, but that's why there's also plenty of silliness from the two comedy stars, as well as an assembly of cameos, some from "Saturday Night Live" cast members, and others that '90s kids who grew up with "Good Burger" may not even be familiar with today.

Here's the official synopsis for "Good Burger 2" from Paramount+ and Nickelodeon: