New Good Burger 2 Trailer Wants To Replace Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell With Robots
Over 25 years after Nickelodeon brought "Good Burger" to the big screen, Paramount+ is bringing the sequel to the small screen. "Good Burger 2" is getting an exclusive streaming release in November, just in time for your family to get together and enjoy a good meal for Thanksgiving.
We've already gotten a decent look at the comedy sequel starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, reprising their roles from the original movie, but a new "Good Burger 2" trailer finally digs into the story. We'll be the first to admit that no one is really coming to a "Good Burger" sequel for the plot, but that's why there's also plenty of silliness from the two comedy stars, as well as an assembly of cameos, some from "Saturday Night Live" cast members, and others that '90s kids who grew up with "Good Burger" may not even be familiar with today.
Here's the official synopsis for "Good Burger 2" from Paramount+ and Nickelodeon:
Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Kel Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.
It's time to serve up seconds
While the trailer doesn't show us how Dexter comes back to Good Burger, it does reveal exactly how the restaurant is again threatened by being shut down entirely. It appears that Ed and Dex end up selling Good Burger to a big corporation called Mega Corp. While it sounds like this will be something that is lucrative for Dex and Ed, after some confusion about exactly what Hong Kong is, they learn it's a capitalist scheme by evil corporate overlords who want to shut down the original Good Burger and replace the real employees with robots. Sounds like a surprisingly relevant and maybe even poignant commentary on the current state of labor, especially with the advancement of technology and artificial intelligence.
Of course, this is a silly comedy, so there's a lot of goofy humor on display, from Ed using a plunger to unclog the milkshake machine to serving food by smacking it into a little girl with a tennis racket (get it?). Plus, there are plenty of famous faces to be spotted. Along with the return of Carmen Electra, you'll also see Lil Rel Howery and Jillian Bell as the film's villains from Mega Corp. There are also cameos from football player Rob Gronkowsi, comedian Flula Borg, rapper Yung Gravy, and YouTube personality Kai Cenat, the latter two I had zero familiarity with before I looked them up. Other cameos include "SNL" stars Ego Nwodim and Molly Kearney, "All That" cast members Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg, comedian Ron Funches, and billionaire Mark Cuban for some reason.
"Good Burger 2" comes to Paramount+ starting on November 22, 2023.